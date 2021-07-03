Ariane Andrew Says She’s Proud of Mickie James For Bringing Up Trash Bag Incident

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ariane Andrew talked about being proud of Mickie James for when she spoke out against having her things sent to her in a trash bag after she was released. Here are highlights:

On Mickie James speaking out against WWE’s trash bag policy: “Even though she’s no longer with WWE, I’m really proud of Mickie James. I think it’s super f—ing dope what she’s creating with an all-women’s show for NWA. Obviously if you’re not in WWE or AEW, you don’t get as much love, but I would say I’m most impressed with her right now. The reason Mickie resonates the most with me, is because of the way she put the stuff out [on social media] about how she got her stuff delivered [in a trash bag]. And just kinda creating a lane for other talents, that you can say a bunch of s–t and not get into trouble. I thought she’s making a segue in a way that hasn’t been made before.”

On if she ever had to deal with getting a trash bag: “No, because I’m such a f—ing brat that I had already taken all my stuff out beforehand. I was so mad…I remember talking to Mark [Carrano] and packing up all my s–t beforehand. I did that even before they sent me back to NXT.”