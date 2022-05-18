Ariane Andrew Thinks Naomi Was Manipulated To Walk Out of WWE RAW

As previously reported, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE on Monday night due to alleged frustrations with their creative direction. The two have yet to comment on the situation, although WWE released a statement that same night. In an interview with SEScoops, Ariane Andrew said that she believes her former tag team partner, Naomi, was manipulated into leaving the TV taping. Here are highlights:

On Naomi walking out of RAW: “What happened I think — I’m just gonna remove Sasha because Sasha’s done this before. Sasha’s a great athlete, let me not get this twisted cause I don’t want fans coming for me. She’s definitely deserved — like she’s a great wrestler, she’s a great character, she does what she has to do. My girl Naomi, she wouldn’t do this and I feel like she wouldn’t do this unless she had someone manipulating and telling her how to do this. Let’s best believe if I was here, coming as a Funkadactyl we wouldn’t have this happening at all.”

On a Funkadactyl reunion: “This is where we’re at, so it’s unfortunate what happened but I’m gonna say it right here: Naomi, I’ve always been your girl, I’ve always been by your side. Do you need a tag team partner to come help you out? Cause I’m here because I got you and we ain’t gonna do this foolishness. We can still make a dream team happen, we can make history happen, and we ain’t gotta do all this stuff. Just play the game, girl. I’ll play it with you.”

On Sasha Banks: “Again, Sasha is Sasha. You have Snoop Dogg as your cousin. You’re a top athlete, you can do whatever the f*ck you wanna do. You can literally say what you wanna say, do what you wanna do with no repercussion. And if you’re a star athlete, I feel like she can back it up. The one thing that she can do is she can back it up. It’s not like, ‘oh she can have all these people who can back her up without having the talent to do so or the beauty.’ She’s a f*cking top f*cking b*tch, she can f*cking back it up in the ring but if you have the top agent, you have a top celebrity backing you up, a thousand percent you’re gonna have the extra boost. But someone like Naomi, where’s your extra boost?”