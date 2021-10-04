Ariane Andrew Wants to See the IInspiration in AEW, Talks New Film Project

WWE alumna Ariane Andrew says she’d like to see the IInspiration get a chance in AEW. Andrew spoke with Wrestling Inc and discussed AEW’s women’s division as well as her new film she is set to star in, and you can check out highlights below:

On which female free agents she’d like to see in AEW: “I would love to see The IIconics in AEW. The one thing I do think is that AEW allows more freedom of speech. Even when I was there, it’s just a more free-spirited environment. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not ever going to bash WWE. That’s the place that gave me who I am today. But I do believe there is a little bit more free spirit at AEW.”

On the status of AEW’s women’s division: “The women’s division, I feel like, is still picking up in AEW. But I do still feel like there is something that’s still lacking that I can’t put my finger on.”

On her new movie: “I was back in L.A. [for two months] filming a movie. I booked my first lead role in an independent film, so I was doing that. And then I was also doing all the stuff for the single with Mougleta. It’s crazy. Booking a lead, that’s a big role to play because you’re not only having to fill some big shoes, but also make sure that your other people, your supporting cast, is together. It’s about a teacher who is struggling trying to get her son back, who ends up in prostitution to make the ends meet.

“It’s a heavy film. I had to play multiple parts. Being a teacher, which comes easy because I used to work with autistic children. But then having to be a prostitute. That was like ‘Oooh, okay’. And I also end up becoming a lesbian [laughs]. So, there’s a lot happening in the film.”

On how she prepared for the role: “I was taking acting classes for about two years, and I had stopped. Because I want to put my best foot forward, when I got the opportunity, I actually flew back to L.A., met with my coach, [and] did the self-tape with her. I feel like I’m a person who overthinks things, especially when I deal with anxiety and depression, because I’m diagnosed with it. I was like, ‘you know what? Let me just take a deep breath, not have to invest in acting class, and just do what I feel is going to be natural’.”