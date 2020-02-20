wrestling / News
Ariane Andrew Working First Match Since 2016
February 20, 2020 | Posted by
Ariane Andrew, formerly Cameron in WWE, will be working her first match since April of 2016. She is set to face Jamie Sengal at ‘Effy’s Big Gay Brunch’ on April 4. The event happens at the Courtyard of the Cuban Club in Ybor City, Tampa, Florida. She has been previously announced for the show, but this is the first time her opponent was revealed. She previously worked for WWE from 2011 to 2016.
Huge match announcement:@thejamiesenegal has stepped up to challenge @ArianeAndrew!#EFFYSBIGGAYBRUNCH is about to go into overdrive
4/4/20
Cuban Club of Tampa@GCWrestling_ @collective2020
Tix:https://t.co/3aNYIZzS32 pic.twitter.com/UqmJhUF8Vk
— EFFY (@EFFYlives) February 20, 2020
