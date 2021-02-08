Ariane Andrew On Her Run In WWE, Wanting To Do Things Outside Of Wrestling, Upcoming Music Video

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Ariane Andrew discussed her run in WWE, wanting to do other things outside of wrestling, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Ariane Andrew on plans for her 3-D animated music video for her new single: “At the end of the day, even though I’m not in the ring now, who knows what could happen in the future, to still kind of give fans a little bit of kind of the world I used to be in. I know a lot of wrestling fans are gamers as well, and for me, everyone’s kind of already doing the typical music video. I was like, you know what, I’m going to take this music video and do something completely different and do 3-D animation so it’s going to look like a video game. I’m a very spiritual person, very intuitive, and I actually was just reading this book ‘How To Be Your Own Psychic’. And as I was reading it, ideas and stuff will come to you, ways to visualize what it is that you’re trying to move forward with. And as I literally was reading that book, it popped in my head. It’s the coincidence of it all of reading this book and then getting this idea.”

On her WWE run and wanting to branch out and do other things: “I kind of was a rebel. I was doing things that, technically speaking, you shouldn’t be doing, and I understand. When you’re in that world, there’s no other job. Usually in other fields, you can go out and venture and do other things. I always looked at it as well, as long as I’m not do anything to make WWE’s named look horrible, it’s just bringing more publicity to WWE and getting it more mainstream. It’s a catch-22 because, yeah, do I miss WWE? Do I miss my sister from another mister (Naomi)? Yeah, I miss those things, but it’s also great to be able to be my own person, and I think a lot of people didn’t really get to know who Ariane is. They were so into Cameron.

“Cameron is the alter ego of who I am because I’m actually a really down to earth, chill person, and it’s kind of nice for me now for people to see who I am instead of just taking who Cameron was and running away with it and being like, ‘Oh, she’s so f**king annoying!’ And again, even my personality now may not be for everybody, but it’s great to be able to be me and show these sides. I meditate, I journal, I’m a very spiritual and into wellbeing, and this is Ariane and that is Cameron. That is a character. That is a turnt up version of me.”

On the WWE travel schedule: “For the opportunity and for the age I was at, I thought I was making great money. You’re getting costumes. You’re paying for your rental car. You’re paying for your hotel. You’re paying for these things, and it gets pricey. And because I’m the most extroverted, introverted person, once Jon (Jimmy Uso) came on the road with Trin (Naomi), I used to kind of ride by myself. Most people like to ride together. I’m like, okay, I want this moment to just kind of decompress. We spend so much time with each other, gone 300 days out the year. I just need this time for me.”