Arianna Grace Raises $5,000 With Charity Car Wash
March 12, 2024 | Posted by
Arianna Grace did a charity car wash on Monday, as she noted on social media. The NXT star, who faces Gigi Dolin on tonight’s show, posted to Twitter and noted that she raised $5,000 washing cars for charity:
“”Yesterday afternoon was well spent! I raised $5000 washing cars for charity!!!! Thanks to all those who supported P.S. watch #wwenxt tonight!””
No word on what charity Grace’s fundraising effort went to.
— Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) March 12, 2024