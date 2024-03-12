Arianna Grace Raises $5,000 With Charity Car Wash

Arianna Grace did a charity car wash on Monday, as she noted on social media. The NXT star, who faces Gigi Dolin on tonight’s show, posted to Twitter and noted that she raised $5,000 washing cars for charity:

“”Yesterday afternoon was well spent! I raised $5000 washing cars for charity!!!! Thanks to all those who supported P.S. watch #wwenxt tonight!””

No word on what charity Grace’s fundraising effort went to.