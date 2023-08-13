Arianna Grace to Compete In Miss Universe Canada Pageant

NXT star Arianna Grace is set to compete in the Miss Universe Canada pageant this week. Grace, the daughter of WWE alumnus and Impact star Santino Marella, posted to Threads on Saturday to note that she will be competing in the pageant this coming Saturday.

Grace, real name Bianca Carelli, is one of 61 finalists. She is currently out of action with an injury but revealed at the start of the month that she is taking bumps again. She wrote:

Feeing so grateful for the life I live, I get to live two of my dreams at the same time this week. I am a WWE wrestler AND I’m competing for the title of Miss Universe Canada this week. It almost seems surreal, but I made it happen. Hard work always pays off.”