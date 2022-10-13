Arianna Grace Announces That She’s Injured, Undergoing Surgery Next Week

Arianna Grace will be out of action for a while due to injury, as she announced on social media today. The NXT star posted to Twitter to note that she has been injured and will undergo surgery next week, as you can see below:

“Hey you guys!!!! Sadly, I’m injured and will have surgery next week. I’m going to do all I can to recover properly and come back stronger so I can get back to doing what I love, performing for all of YOU! I can’t wait to get back in the ring”

On behalf of 411, best wishes to Grace for a quick and full recovery.