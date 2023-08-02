wrestling / News
Arianna Grace Gives Injury Update, Says She’s Taking Bumps Again
August 1, 2023 | Posted by
Arianna Grace is working toward her return to the ring and has begun taking bumps after being out for several months. Grace has been out of action since she suffered a foot injury in October, and the NXT roster member posted to her Twitter account with an update.
Grace wrote:
“Bumped in the ring today for my first time in sooooo long. wrestlers you know how I’m feeling. excited as anything & sore!”
Bumped in the ring today for my first time in sooooo long 😆 wrestlers you know how I’m feeling 😂 excited as anything & sore! 🤪
— Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) August 1, 2023
