wrestling / News

Arianna Grace Gives Injury Update, Says She’s Taking Bumps Again

August 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Arianna Grace WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Arianna Grace is working toward her return to the ring and has begun taking bumps after being out for several months. Grace has been out of action since she suffered a foot injury in October, and the NXT roster member posted to her Twitter account with an update.

Grace wrote:

“Bumped in the ring today for my first time in sooooo long. wrestlers you know how I’m feeling. excited as anything & sore!”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Arianna Grace, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading