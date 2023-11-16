Arianna Grace On How Her Knee Injury Happened, Didn’t Think It Was Serious At First

Arianna Grace was out of action for nearly a year due to a knee injury, and she recently talked about how the injury happened. The NXT roster member detailed the injury on Taylor Wilde’s Wilde On podcast, and you can see somme highlights below (per Fightful):

On how the injury happened: “I definitely remember that day very clearly. We were in training and it was just a practice match at the PC, and it was off of a lockup. Yeah, I went forward, the girl turned and it was just two different momentums and [my knee] snapped. I felt like a big pop but it didn’t hurt. So I tried to get up and I was like, ‘Damn, I can’t finish this match.’”

On finding out how serious it was: “I was so embarrassed because at the time, I didn’t think it would be as serious as it was. I was like, ‘Everyone’s gonna think I’m a chicken, I should’ve finished the match.’ It’s ironic looking back at it now, [I was hoping] that it was a least a little bit sprained so nobody thinks I’m a wuss. I got the call and it was like, torn ACL, torn meniscus, sprained MCL. After that, what can you do? You only have one option, it’s surgery, rehab, and then move on, so I had to do what I had to do.”