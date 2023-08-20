wrestling / News

Various News: Arianna Grace Gets Top 20 Finish In Miss Universe Canada, Tommy Dreamer Suffers Broken Nose

August 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Arianna Grace NXT Image Credit: WWE

– Arianna Grace finished in the top 20 in the Miss Universe Canada pageant. The NXT star, who has been out of action with an ACL injury, took to Twitter to share videos of her competing in the pageant and wrote:

“I am so proud to share I placed top 20 at Miss Universe Canada! Rehabbing my ACL injury was very difficult, so while I was forced to be out of the ring I decided to pursue this and tonight- I did the damn thing! So fulfilled, proud and ready to return to the ring a new woman!”

– Tommy Dreamer noted on Twitter that he suffered a broken nose at an independent show, making it the fourth of his career:

