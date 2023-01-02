wrestling / News
Arianna Grace Offers Positive Update On Her Health After Injury
January 2, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, WWE NXT’s Arianna Grace shared a positive update on her health after suffering an ACL injury. She noted that she is doing well after having surgery several months ago.
She wrote: “Tmo will be 11 weeks since I had ACL surgery! Very happy with recovery process so far, so excited to come back and kick some butt. This will be my year, even if it’s the second half.”
Tmo will be 11 weeks since I had ACL surgery! Very happy with recovery process so far, so excited to come back and kick some butt. This will be my year, even if it’s the second half. 💋😘
— Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) January 2, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Zelina Vega in Black Leather Pants, Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss Top WWE Best Superstar Instagram Photos of 2022
- AEW Was Kept In Loop About WWE & NJPW Working Together For Karl Anderson
- Ryback Says WWE Has Given Resignation on Pursuit of Trademark on His Ring Name
- Kenny Omega on Why He Pursued Working in Japan Over WWE, Thoughts on Developmental System