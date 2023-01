Arianna Grace Offers Positive Update On Her Health After Injury

In a post on Twitter, WWE NXT’s Arianna Grace shared a positive update on her health after suffering an ACL injury. She noted that she is doing well after having surgery several months ago.

She wrote: “Tmo will be 11 weeks since I had ACL surgery! Very happy with recovery process so far, so excited to come back and kick some butt. This will be my year, even if itโ€™s the second half.”