Arianna Grace Starts Petition To Stop Ladder Match At NXT Stand & Deliver

Arianna Grace is not down with the NXT Women’s North American Title Ladder Match at NXT Stand & Deliver and is trying to put a stop to it. The match will see ZARIA, Kelani Jordan, Izzi Dame, Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, and Thea Hail do battle for the vacant title and Grace, who has long railed against violence, posted a video to Twitter in which she tries to get the match stopped.

Grace, the NXT and TNA liaison, wrote in the past:

“PETITION TO END THE LADDER MATCH AT STAND AND DELIVER! Comment below as your signature and together we can make a difference!”

Like most online petitions, it seems doomed to accomplish little.