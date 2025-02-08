wrestling / News
Arianna Grace, Thea Hail Return At WWE NXT Live Event
Arianna Grace and Thea Hail returned to the ring at a WWE NXT live event on Friday. Grace appeared on Friday’s show in Lakeland, Florida and declared an open challenge, marking her first match since the July 9th episode of NXT. The challenge was answered by Adriana Rizzo. Grace has been appearing on TNA as the NXT and TNA liaison.
In addition, Hail competed against Jacy Jayne at the show and came out with a loss. This was Hail’s first match since August of 2024. She had been on TV as part of Chase U until the stable was forced to disband in November.
#NXTLakeland @AriannaGraceWWE declares an open challenge. @AdrianaRizzoWWE answers the call! pic.twitter.com/vKMctu2rQu
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 8, 2025
#NXTLakeland @jacyjaynewwe calls out @Steph_Vaquer, but instead, @avawwe_ gives her @theahail_wwe! pic.twitter.com/0dlodlK5Wi
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 8, 2025
