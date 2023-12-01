Arianna Grace On Why She Entered A Pageant While Recovering From Injury

Arianna Grace took part in the 2023 Miss Universe Canada pageant while she was recuperating from injury, and she recently discussed the experience. Grace took part in the pageant back in October and finished in the top 20, and she shared her thoughts about being part of it on Wilde On.

“I was like ‘I need something. I need something for me. I need to distract myself’ [during her recovery],” Grace said (per Wrestling Inc). “Actually, Miss Universe Canada had always been a dream of mine. In high school, they nominated me for ‘most likely to be Miss Universe.’ So it’s kind of one of those weird full-circle things.”

She continued, Obviously I didn’t win, but I got pretty close … It’s actually crazy, when I started at the [WWE] PC, I don’t know what happened, if it was stress or all the bumping because it’s a lot of grueling work, but I put on at least maybe 20 pounds. Then after the injury, I was like, ‘It seems as though I gained some pounds, let’s use this pageant as motivation to get myself into great shape for when I come back.’ It also gave me a distraction, so it benefited me in different ways.”

Grace returned to the ring in September and was part of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. She most recently defeated Karmen Petrovic on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.