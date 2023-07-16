Ariel Sky Says She Is “Grateful And Proud” To Be Part Of WOW’s Roster

In a recent appearance with Women’s Wrestling Talk, Ariel Sky shared her thoughts about working with Women Of Wrestling and why she joined the promotion (per Fightful). Sky explained her appreciation for WOW’s approach in platforming the company’s talent and stated that joining was an easy decision for her. you can find a highlight from Sky and listen to the full podcast episode below.

On what first motivated her to sign with WOW: “What had initially drove me to join Women Of Wrestling is the roster. I mean, what other company or promotion can you say is just based around strong women, like everyone is just so unique and it’s just so phenomenal just getting to work with all of these women. Each superhero brings a different kind of a background whether it’s an athletic background, martial arts, or just being really freaking cool. The whole roster is women, and I really love that WOW gives each superhero that platform to be able to showcase who they are, they don’t make us fit inside a box of who they want us to be. It’s whoever you are, and I believe that’s truly beautiful. I couldn’t be more grateful and proud to be a WOW Superhero. It was a no brainer, that was the team I wanted to be on and the company I wanted to represent.”