UDPATED: Arik Cannon’s Tweet Copping to Botched AEW Dynamite Punches Apparently a Joke
UPDATE: Well, apparently not so much. After Arik Cannon posted to Twitter claiming he was the person delivering the fake punches to Dustin Rhodes, it was noted by people online that it has to be a joke. As you can see below, Cannon was booked for a show in Omaha, Nebraska that night. AIW Owner John Thorne shared this article with Cannon, to which you can see Cannon’s reply below as well.
Well-played, Mr. Cannon.
WEDNESDAY!
December 18th@PWPLive @Waiting_Room
Omaha, NE
Doors 7pm | Show 8pm
Put the PBR’s on ice, cause I’ll see you soon, Omaha! 🎄🎁🎅🏻🍻
🎟 Tickets available at the door! pic.twitter.com/f8cbSc9tpj
— Arik Cannon (@arikcannon) December 17, 2019
👊🏻💥❗️ pic.twitter.com/9BhsCe7whY
— Arik Cannon (@arikcannon) December 21, 2019
ORIGINAL: We now know who the Creeper that was delivering the least-effective punches of the week on AEW Dynamite was. Independent wrestling veteran Arik Cannon posted to Twitter to acknolwedge that he was the man who was caught on camera delivering some very fake punches to Dustin Rhodes during the Dark Order attack on Dynamite’s main event.
Before Cannon spoke up, Dustin Rhodes posted a now-deleted tweet in which he said, “It’s almost 2020, and I am embarrassed at what I just saw in the great business that I still protect to this day. Please learn how to punch. Or, better yet, come to my class that I hold weekly and I will teach you.”
Cannon acknowledged that his punches were an attempt to protect Rhodes, who was already bleeding, noting, “I was just trying to take care of him.” Rhodes deleted his tweet after Cannon spoke up, and posted a new one as you can see below:
You guys… It was me.@dustinrhodes is a legend, one of my all-time favorites, he was already bleeding, and I was just trying to take care of him.#AEWDynamitepic.twitter.com/FFX1bd71db
— Arik Cannon (@arikcannon) December 21, 2019
I deleted that tweet because he has come forward. Thanks. Work on your frickin punches. There are always going to be those out there that try and bring others down. When you see people exposing our business, call em out. 🖤❤️🤘🏼
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 21, 2019
