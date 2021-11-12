Ariya Daivari Set For AEW Debut On Tonight’s Rampage

AEW president Tony Khan took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to announce that Ariya Daivari, who was released by WWE back on June 25, will officially make his AEW debut on Rampage in a singles match against Dante Martin.

“On #AEWRampage: hometown heroes clash TONIGHT as @AriyaDaivari debuts in @AEW vs. @lucha_angel1 Dante Martin, a battle of 2 of the Twin Cities’ top high flyers! Dante is without partner/coach #LioRush (@TheLionelGreen), who is home tonight after the tragic loss of his grandmother,” Khan wrote.

Here’s the updated Rampage lineup:

* Lumberjack Match: Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy

* Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish

* Jade Cargill vs. Santana Garrett

* Dante Martin vs. Ariya Daivari