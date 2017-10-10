 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Ariya Daivari Celebrates Anniversary of Raw Debut, The Bellas Visit Mattel HQ

October 10, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ariya Daivari

– Ariya Daivari posted the following on Twitter, noting that he made his WWE Raw debut one year ago today…

– Here is a preview for tomorrow’s Total Bellas, featuring The Bella Twins visiting the Mattel headquarters to see their new dolls for the first time.

article topics :

Ariya Daivari, Bella Twins, Total Bellas, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading