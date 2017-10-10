WWE News: Ariya Daivari Celebrates Anniversary of Raw Debut, The Bellas Visit Mattel HQ

– Ariya Daivari posted the following on Twitter, noting that he made his WWE Raw debut one year ago today…

One year ago today I made my debut on RAW. Last night the cruiserweights were in the main event. #RAW #205Live pic.twitter.com/uxovWWIiqP — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) October 10, 2017

– Here is a preview for tomorrow’s Total Bellas, featuring The Bella Twins visiting the Mattel headquarters to see their new dolls for the first time.