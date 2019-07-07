Ariya Daivari Reveals Old Luggage With The Rock On It, Rock and Tony Nese Respond

In a post on Twitter, Ariya Daivari revealed some old luggage from when he was younger that had The Rock on it. The Rock responded, noting that he should keep it and store his “inappropriate” stuff in there. Tony Nese thought he should just bring it with him on the road keep his gear in it. You can see the exchange below.

My mom is cleaning out her house and making me take all my old stuff. The People's suitcase is coming home. @TheRock pic.twitter.com/v045TFk83i — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) July 6, 2019

The People’s suitcase must go home. Now that you’re an adult you can put all your inappropriate shit in there lol. Stay grinding, keep kickin ass and be safe of the road 👊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 6, 2019