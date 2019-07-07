wrestling / News

Ariya Daivari Reveals Old Luggage With The Rock On It, Rock and Tony Nese Respond

July 6, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ariya Daivari WWE 205 Live

In a post on Twitter, Ariya Daivari revealed some old luggage from when he was younger that had The Rock on it. The Rock responded, noting that he should keep it and store his “inappropriate” stuff in there. Tony Nese thought he should just bring it with him on the road keep his gear in it. You can see the exchange below.

