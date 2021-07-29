Ariya Daivari Says Enzo Amore Brought Star Power To 205 Live

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ariya Daivari spoke about working with Enzo Amore on 205 Live and said that Enzo brought star power to the brand. Here are highlights:

On the reaction to Enzo being added: “At first, everyone was like, ‘he’s not a cruiserweight-type wrestler’ and wondered if it will work out. But, at the end of the day, Vince McMahon really, really liked Enzo despite what people say about him, or his attitude. Vince likes characters and promos, and Enzo was both of those. Vince was always going to make time for Enzo. Because we got to work with Enzo, we were allowed to close out RAW a few times and that was cool. Say what you want about him, the guy brought star power to 205 Live, and working with him was cool. When management cares about someone, it creates opportunities for others.”

On working with Enzo: “I always got along with him great. I don’t know what happened before he came to 205 Live. I did hear that he alienated himself from the RAW locker room. But when he came to 205 Live, he was very encouraging and was committed to making the brand better. He wasn’t selfish or anything, he was always coming up with ideas. He’s just a brash and in-your-face kind of guy, and that rubs people the wrong way sometimes. But I always got along with him.”

On everyone in the ‘Zo Train’ faction doing Enzo’s dance: “There’s a popular GIF always popping on my social media feeds. It’s the one with me, Gulak, Tony, Dar and Enzo all doing the Enzo dance. That was actually Enzo’s idea. He was like, ‘you guys do that with me in the ring and I assure you it’ll become a viral GIF.’ And he was like, ‘do it shi–y, don’t do it like me.’ Turns out he was right. He really had his finger on the pulse on what worked for his act, his character. He knew what his fans would like, and what would get a pop. He was a very creative person.”