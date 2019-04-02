wrestling / News
Arkansas Bill Would Ban WWE Betting
– WWE betting isn’t legal in most states as it’s a “non-traditional” sporting event. But Arkansas is going the extra step.
Brian Pempus of SportsHandle reports that Arkansas state senator Will Bond proposed a bill that would place new regulations on betting in the state. The Athletic Event Wagering Act of 2019, would prohibit bets on WWE events. Pempus states, “Few if any states would allow bets on non-traditional sporting events, so that’s not usual, but explicitly singling out (WWE) is uncommon for a sports betting bill.”
Fans can still bet on WWE events through various online sites.
