Arkansas Pine Bluff Band To Perform Cody Rhodes’ Theme At WWE Bad Blood
The University of Arkansas Pine Bluff band will be performing Cody Rhodes’ entrance theme at WWE Bad Blood. The band, who performed “Kingdom” last month on ESPN when UA played against Arkansas, are set to perform the theme at the October 5th PPV as you can see below.
Rhodes will be teaming with Roman Reigns against Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu at the show.
Oh nothing… just expanding our reach and getting national exposure! @WWE see you soon! pic.twitter.com/TDC4qimrDu
— UAPB M4 BAND (@UAPBM4) September 22, 2024