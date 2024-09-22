wrestling / News

Arkansas Pine Bluff Band To Perform Cody Rhodes’ Theme At WWE Bad Blood

September 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Bash in Berlin - Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Owens Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

The University of Arkansas Pine Bluff band will be performing Cody Rhodes’ entrance theme at WWE Bad Blood. The band, who performed “Kingdom” last month on ESPN when UA played against Arkansas, are set to perform the theme at the October 5th PPV as you can see below.

Rhodes will be teaming with Roman Reigns against Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu at the show.

