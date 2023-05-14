Arlington Renegades Win XFL Championship Game

We have the first champions of the rebooted XFL in the Arlington Renegades. The South Division team defeated the DC Defenders in the championship game on Saturday night, with the game airing live on ABC.

The Defenders are the first champions of the league since the Los Angeles Xtreme won the original league’s championship in its sole season in 2001. You can see a highlights clip from Saturday’s championship game below.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dani Garcia, who are part of the rebooted league’s ownership, said in March at the midway point of the season that a second season is coming in 2024, which will make the first time the league has lasted beyond a single season.