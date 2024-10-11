Arn Anderson Addresses His Status With WWE After Bad Blood Appearance

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about whether he’s been offered a WWE Legends deal after recent appearances and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he’s been offered a WWE Legends deal yet: “No, but that’s okay. I haven’t had that one-on-one conversation about that in particular. It’s alright just for me popping in from time to time, if that’s what they have for me. I wouldn’t be disappointed if that’s what it was. But you never know, we’ll see.”

On Gunther: “He just caught my eye in particular because he will just stand in there and bang it out with you. And everything he does is solid and has malice. You know, he’s just a really salty guy. And believe it or not, it was late in the afternoon, I have never had a chance to introduce myself to him or meet him personally as of yet. I didn’t get — you know, just our paths never crossed at SummerSlam. And you know, he was sitting in catering late in the afternoon so I just went over and introduced myself. And I just said, ‘Hey, like your stuff, man. You are a cement mixer.’ And he seemed to get a kick out of that. Whether he knew what a cement mixer was or not, I don’t know. But it was meant to be — it’s a hard ass. And I like that.”

On Gunther vs. Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel: “Cody needs challenges. He needs tests. He needs to be able to go beyond what he even believes he’s able to. And I know he’s bet on himself and he’s confident in his abilities, you know. But when you have a guy like that man, that’s going to be a different kind of match. It’s not going to be pretty. It’s not going to be slick. Gonna have to stand in there and bang on that one. So look forward to it.”

