Arn Anderson On AEW Working With Other Companies, MJF’s Heel Character

In a recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson discussed AEW working with other companies, MJF’s heel character, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Arn Anderson on whether he thinks AEW’s working relationship with NJPW and other companies is good for the business: “Absolutely. 100 percent. I truly believe that one year ago or a little more, AEW went on the air and helped open up new avenues, new interest in the wrestling business period, which helped Impact, New Japan, Ring of Honor – it just created a new interest in the business. I feel like New Japan and their style and television show is so different from Ring of Honor, Ring of Honor is so different from Impact, and they’re all different from AEW. I just think it gives you a lot more options and a lot more things to watch. There’s gonna be some crossover talent on some of these shows, which makes it even more interesting.”

On his first time meeting MJF: “I was sitting in the same room you [Conrad Thompson] were at Starrcast. On the stage, and MJF was next. I had never seen him. He started taking questions, and I saw him easing up to the edge. I’ll never forget it. I couldn’t believe he was giving carte blanche, and listen, I’ve said some iffy things to some people over the years. But when the kid rolled up there to the podium in the wheelchair and he said, ‘MJF, how are you doing?’ And he looked at him and went, ‘Better than you.’ I swallowed my teeth. This is a kid in a wheelchair! I think that says everything you need to say.”

On MJF’s character: “Now, he’s been given carte blanche to a degree right now. The kid is a tremendous worker. Part of him is a throwback to the late 80s talent, and then you spring forward to 2021, and he’s that guy. It’s like Richard Pryor in the day, but it’s Richard Pryor today in 2021, when some stuff is not acceptable and a lot of stuff is not acceptable. You can’t just say some things, and I think we go overboard with a lot of those politically correct no-nos. He doesn’t have any no-nos. You never know what’s gonna come out of that guy’s mouth. He pushes the envelope every single time, and I commend him for that. I also hope he’s smart enough to know to pull up a little short of going into bad taste and just being too much.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit ARN with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.