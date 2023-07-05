Arn Anderson On Andre the Giant Attending Clash of the Champions, Working With Michael Hayes

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about Michael Hayes’ career in and out of the ring, WCW bringing in Andre The Giant, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Andre The Giant attending Clash of the Champions 1992: “Well, it’s always an honor to be in the room with the Giant. Because you gotta understand, what he contributed to the business and at what personal peril, just trying to get in a seat, you know, in a rental car. Trying to get in a seat on an airplane. You know, all the things traveling and all the issues that went with that. Life was not easy for Andre and he was a bona fide giant. And the fact that he worked so hard and always had a smile on his face — and especially before his back got bad, he was always pleasant to be around. And I can only imagine after his back started ailing him, how difficult it was. And yeah, just to see him walk by and you’re sitting there going, ‘My God, he is really a giant.'”

On working with Michael Hayes: “Well, Michael’s very flamboyant. When he’s backstage, you know, he is backstage and he’s very talented. And he was kind of, at that point in his career, between gimmicks, you know what I mean? Where was Buddy? Where was Bam Bam. And it’s just, you know, Michael by himself, but I mean, he’s a very talented guy and, you know, a great talker.”

On if he thought Hayes could work in creative: “I mean, I had an idea… if I hadn’t been directly involved with matches with him that much, it was — you know, I knew that guys had a reputation. If somebody that you trusted was a veteran that had drawn money said ‘The guy’s got a good mind for the business,’ you took it at face value. And Michael would’ve been one of those guys. I mean, when he was in Texas, those guys were on fire. Yeah. Big time.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The ARN Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.