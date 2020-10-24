Arn Anderson On Still Not Being Able To Process What Happened With Chris Benoit, Scariest Part Of The Tragedy

In a recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson discussed still not being able to process what happened with Chris Benoit, the scariest part of the tragedy, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Arn Anderson on still not being able to process what happened with Chris Benoit: “I’m gonna disappoint you on this and I apologize, but the whole Chris thing I’ve yet to wrap my head around. The guy I knew wasn’t capable of doing this. A lot of the unknowns we’ll never know. I know the tragedy of the result which is unforgivable. But to be honest with you, I’ve not had any resolution about it in my mind and I can’t wrap my head around it.”

On Benoit’s story putting more of a spotlight on head trauma and what was the scariest part of the tragedy: “It certainly helped put a spotlight on it. It sure did. I will say this about Chris – ask any wrestler who spent any time in the locker room with him, any time on the road with him, any time in the ring with him – nobody saw this coming. That’s what makes it so scary. There were no warning signs that any of us saw. The last time I saw him, he was as kind and professional as he was the first time I saw him. So, to say there were warning signs that were ignored – I’m talking about our world, not when he went home or anything like that in the confines of his home or family life we don’t know about. But the times I saw him, there were no indicators, which makes it so scary.”

