Arn Anderson On CM Punk’s Frustrations With WWE In 2011, Talent Being Unhappy With The Miz In WrestleMania 27 Main Event

In a recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson discussed CM Punk’s pipebomb promo, his frustrations in WWE, and much more. You can read his comments on CM Punk and more below.

Arn Anderson on on the CM Punk “pipebomb” promo in 2011 and the reaction backstage in WWE : “I knew that that was him expressing his real views. It’s too strong to not be. That’s one of those things that I think that the ‘brain trust’ said, ‘Let him go say what he wants.’ I don’t know if they expected it to go that far, but they’re still talking about it today.”

On noticing Punk’s frustrations backstage in WWE: “I knew he was dinged up, and he was working hurt. That bothered him some too. He needed to get well. I know he wasn’t happy for a number of reasons, but it was never one of those things where I sat down beside him and said ‘OK what’s bugging ya?’ I would just go by and see that he wasn’t joking, he wasn’t stretching out, he wasn’t kidding around, or doing anything like that. He would just kind of be wherever he was, kind of to himself. I would just ask him, ‘You alright?’ He’d go ‘Ahh, I guess,’ and I wouldn’t question it. That’s a guy’s personal space. If he wanted to let me in, he would have said ‘Hey, sit down, let me ask you something. But I knew something was going on because he was positioned well on the card.”

On whether Punk was unhappy with The Miz main eventing WrestleMania 27 against John Cena: “I would say there was a lot of talent at that WrestleMania that was pissed that Miz was in that spot. When being in the match with Randy Orton is being looked at as midcard, that’s pretty freakin’ stout. At any time, under any circumstances, to look at that as being less than tells you something is going on in somebody’s mind. During that period, there was a lot of animosity around and a lot of people that were trying to move up in position. When Miz was wrestling Cena, I just know there were a lot of guys that felt like they should have been in that spot. If you didn’t want to be in that spot, something is wrong with you. I remember there was some tension here and there.”

