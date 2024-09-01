Arn Anderson Says Cody Rhodes Is Doing An Incredible Job For Wrestling At Large

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about his favorite wrestlers, such as WWE World Heavyweight champion GUNTHER, AJ Styles, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. You can check out some highlights below:

On his favorite wrestlers right now: “I like AJ Styles. I like Powerhouse Hobbs. He’s a class act that one. I want him to land on his feet and be used properly, because I think he’s got a huge upside.”

On Cody Rhodes: “I don’t want to get nauseating with that, but I just think that he had a goal. He believed in himself. He’s made that dream pay off, and he is doing an incredible job for the industry at large, period.”

On GUNTHER: “I like the big bruiser that’s the champion now, the German. I like GUNTHER. He reminds me of Fit Finlay, he makes you fight him. He’ll beat the piss out of you if you don’t fight him. But if you fight him, you’ll have a great match.”

