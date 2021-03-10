Arn Anderson Says Cody Still Dealing With Shoulder Injury, Will Wrestle Tonight

Cody Rhodes is still dealing with his dinged shoulder according to Arn Anderson, and yet he’ll be wrestling on tonight’s Dynamite. In a Coach’s Corner video posted last night, Anderson talked about Cody’s status after he suffered a minor rotator cuff tear a few weeks ago on Dynamite. Anderson noted that Rhodes aggravated the injury between last week’s Dynamite and Revolution but is still competing tonight.

“A month ago, Cody dinged his shoulder up,” he said. “I told him after that, I said ‘Listen, let’s pull out of the Shaq match. We can do this later, it’s no problem.’ He said, ‘No, no chance.’ He was in for the Shaq match, you saw that big bump through the [sigh] through those tables. My God, it almost killed Shaq, what do you think it did to Cody’s shoulder?”

He continued, “Then, tonight, you could tell the [shoulder] was really, really bothering him. I said, ‘Listen, why don’t you just take the rest of this night off? We’ll do this another day? Forget it, you do not have to be in this match. You’ll have other chances. You know what he said to me? ‘What would you have done? Would you have took yourself out of the match?’ So I shut up.”

As to whether Cody will miss any ring time, Arn said, “I just came out of that room checking on Cody, and he said, ‘Well hey, we’ll be ready by Wednesday.’ He’s wrestling Wednesday! I can’t tell him what to do, I only advise him. But my God. Look me in the eyes, enough is enough. Take a break.”

It’s worth mentioning that the original injury was reportedly a legit injury, though the match was taped just over a month ago. There’s no word on whether he’s still actually hurt or if this is just selling the injury.