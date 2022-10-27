– During the latest edition of The ARN Show podcast, AEW’s Arn Anderson discussed how “scissoring” got over for The Acclaimed. Arn explained that he doesn’t understand, but who is he to argue if Billy Gunn thinks it’s cool? Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Arn Anderson on not getting the Scissoring thing: “Well, I guess when Billy Gunn went on board [with The Acclaimed], all of us old bastards that had to [talk about how we didn’t get it], had to relent and just go ‘Hey, it’s working.’ I don’t know what it means. I don’t wanna know what it means, no I don’t. But if Billy Gunn at 270 pounds of muscle decides that it’s a cool thing, who am I to argue.”

His thoughts on The Acclaimed: “Well they’re entertaining, they’re a good team. They’re good-looking young athletes. What’s really not to like? They’re entertaining.”