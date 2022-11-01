Arn Anderson Explains Why He Doesn’t Want an Office Role in AEW

– During the latest edition of the ARN podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson discussed if he’d be interested in an office role or job with AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Arn Anderson on if he wants an office role with AEW: “No I don’t want to be responsible for anything that’s outside of my control. I can help Brock, I can help teach him what to do, what not to do within reason. I don’t want him to be a clone of what I think wrestling should be, I want him to figure that out. Here’s the thing, don’t have me have to be responsible for something and not give me any power. That’s not fair. If you give me the power to run the whole shooting match, good, because then if we fail, I fail, the talent failed.”

On why he doesn’t want to be in that position: “I don’t want to be in that position any further, I just want any time that’s left for me until nobody wants to see me hanging around anymore, I just want to spend it just enjoying the business, enjoying AEW, enjoying these wrestling events. I just want to do all the things telling fans to thank you in person for supporting us all this time and enjoying the fruits of 40 years in the business.”