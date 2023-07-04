Arn Anderson Recalls Fan Trying To Shoot Jake Roberts, Ole & Himself Both Getting Stabbed

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about an incident where Jake Roberts was shot at by a fan while wrestling Sting in WCW, Ole Anderson getting stabbed by a fan, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On a fan trying to shoot Jake Roberts at a show: “I remember hearing something about it. I wanna say I heard Jake telling the story… Let me tell you something. Number one, there are some tough fans out there. Make no mistake, before you lock up with a fan, there are some tough fans out there. There are some people that get really overblown and wired up watching wrestling. They get consumed by it, and a lot of people don’t like the bad guys, and a lot of people don’t like the good guys. And getting attacked in those days, depending on what the security was — if you look at some of those, live events, there was nothing but a single rope about eight feet wide running down the length of the entry. That’s the only thing to keep you apart.”

On Ole Anderson getting stabbed: “Ole got stabbed, I got cut myself when I was working for Continental, a guy reached over, cut me in the back. Thank God it wasn’t real, real deep. Just one of those type [of] things laid me open pretty good. And it happened more than just occasionally… Well the thing is, once they react and they do whatever they’re gonna do — whether it’s throwing a battery and hit you in the head, throw a liquor bottle and hit you in the head, reach across, cut you in the back, cut you in the front like Ole, laid them wide open — you can’t take it back. It’s over, it’s done and it, we’re just lucky that we haven’t lost a person or two under those circumstances.”

On Greg ‘The Hammer’ Valentine: “Very solid. You knew what you got. Greg, when he chopped you, he would chop you. When he hit you with one of those hammers across the back, he had hit you. But he was — you know, veteran, second generation, Johnny Valentine was regarded as one of the top heels of all-time, I would think. And Greg, you know, took on that legacy about not being able to see through his stuff. You know, I enjoyed working with Greg.”

