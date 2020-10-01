Arn Anderson Files For Trademark For ‘The Four Horsemen’

Fightful reports that Arn Anderson filed for a trademark for ‘The Four Horsemen’ on September 27. Anderson was part of the original incarnation of the group (with Ole Anderson, Tully Blanchard, JJ Dillon and Ric Flair) and subsequent versions. The move is unlikely to go unchallenged by WWE, as they own footage of NWA and WCW, where the group was active, and have challenged attempts to trademark similar terms related to WCW in the past.

The trademark is for: IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 19851100. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 19851100