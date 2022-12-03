Arn Anderson On His Hopes For Son Brock In Pro Wrestling, Reveals His Formula For Promos

On a recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson discussed being considered one of the better talkers of all tie, and what his hopes for son Brock’s wrestling career could look like. Read on to view some excerpts:

On being voted best interview in 1990 by the Wrestling Observer: “At the time, you take it with a grain of salt. You think, God, I wish’d I’d been voted the best wrestler. Then I started to think… that’s the one thing that is just yours. You can do a promo in a way and it belongs to you, and people that see it, if you don’t have a name written under it? They can immediately pick out who said that.”

On the power of the promo: “I think there’s a lot of power in that because that will last a lifetime. There are people that can’t remember matches or finishes from twenty years ago, but a promo that you did? For some reason, they never forget it. Because it has a bearing on their life. It affects their life.”

On being included in conversations about the best talkers in wrestling: “If I’m included in that group, it’s just a simple formula. People ask me about, what’s the formula? I had a simple theory about it. I talk to you; I don’t talk at you. The example I’m trying to make… I put it in terms an everyday layman can understand. And when it’s done, you understand the message that was said to you. When it’s all said and done, you got the message.”

On what Arn would consider success for his son Brock in the industry: “I don’t think he feels any pressure to become who I was or emulate me. I want Brock to be a good employee, be a good partner, be a good opponent, be a good person. Be a good guy in the locker room and a good spokesman for the business. Do all the things where he is part of the crew and he is liked and respected, because he shows respect. Be one of those guys who if I owned a company, he’d be on my crew. I think he has a ton to offer. Every time he gets in a rep, he gets a little bit better. He understands and appreciates the critiques that he gets. All the things that go in to being a part of the crew that everybody wants to work with. That would be my hope for him.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit ARN h/t 411mania for the transcription.

