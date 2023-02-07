Arn Anderson On His Infamous ‘Glock’ Promo, How AEW Produces Promos

Back in 2021 on an episode of AEW Dynamite, Arn Anderson cut one of the best promos of his storied career. On a recent episode of his podcast, “Double A” talked about the infamous “get my Glock” promo with Cody Rhodes and how it came about. Arn also revealed how AEW producers promos from performers. Check out the highlights:

On how his infamous “Glock” promo with Cody happened: “It was an individual deal. We had this promo. The story was trying to toughen Cody up. Let him know that you don’t have to be a sugary sweet person for the audience to accept you. He always wanted to do the right thing, he wanted to set an example for kids. Pristine babyface. And I’m going, hey, that’s great. You’ll make a lot of friends. Probably won’t make a lot of money, because you ain’t gonna win a lot of matches. Guy thumps you in the nose, kick him in the nuts! It’s a real simple formula.”

On coming up with the Glock line in the ring: “I didn’t have that last piece when we went to the ring to do that promo. What’s gonna take this audience and go ‘what — did he say what I thought he said?’ That’s what I would do if somebody came up and decided they were going to jack my car and take my vehicle. I don’t like walking home.”

On what kind of direction AEW gives to him: “I can say this with no fear of being corrected. There’s been some times I was given a bullet point or two; but I don’t remember ever being given direction on promos, ever. Nobody’s ever came over and said, ‘can’t say that, don’t say that, boom, here, say this.’ They just gave me here’s your opponents, here’s where we are, here’s what you did last time. That’s all I really need.”

On cutting harsher promos in the 80s and 90s: “I think Tony [Khan] trusts me to not go overboard. That one night, to me, if you go back and look at my history of promos… that wasn’t overboard! I just hadn’t had the opportunity to cut a promo in a long time. Go back and look at some of that stuff. ‘Burglar comes in your window, you don’t get a firehose and squirt him with it; you get a ball bat and bash his brains out.’ I used to say stuff like that all the time. It was a different time, different era. You gotta be careful what you say these days.”

If using any of the above quotations, please credit ARN h/t 411mania for the transcription.