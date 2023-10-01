Arn Anderson Talks How He Handles Brock’s Career, Best Example Match

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about a wide range of topics while doing a Q&A. You can check out some highlights below:

On Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25: “And that match with Undertaker is a good choice because it covers all the bases. If you want to sit down and put up with somebody who’s never seen a wrestling match, and you want them to have a favorable impression that you set them down, show them that match.”

On how he handles Brock’s wrestling career: “He’ll admit this, and it’s not a big deal, but when he has a match, I’ll leave him alone. I’ll let him get with his opponent or whoever it is, his agent or producer or coach or whatever they’re called. And then I pull them aside and say, ‘What do you want to do?’ I don’t say, ‘Do this, do that, do this, do that.’ I say, ‘What do you want to do today? What did you have in mind?’ And he’s got a great mind already for the business. He understood the one thing, there’s one cardinal rule you have to follow if you’re going to be in this business any length of time is, you’ve got to make it make sense. It’s got to make sense to you, it’s got to make sense to the audience. And if you start with that building block, you can learn the business. But that number one is number one in my book. You got to make it make sense.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The ARN Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.