Arn Anderson Recalls Hulk Hogan’s Workrate In Japan & Feud With Vader

Arn Anderson talked about Hulk Hogan working a different style in Japan compared to then in the US, Jim Duggan, and more.

On first meeting Jim Duggan: “[It was] When I was working for Watts, when I very first started, ’82. He was a big rugged guy. Double tough.”

On Duggan’s transition when he got to WWE: “Well — and if you go back and watch his matches from when he was a heel for Bill Watts and a babyface for WWF, he did all the same moves. Nothing changed. He just did it to the bad guys.”

On Duggan signing with WCW: “Yeah it — you know, it started to be one of those planes passing in the air, switching companies. There was a lot of that going on, it didn’t seem like a big deal.”

On whether he would’ve wanted to see more of Hulk Hogan vs. Vader: “Sure. It would have forced Hogan outside of his comfort zone to have to turn it on and turn it up. But I’ve seen some stuff of Hogan. And in Japan, I don’t know if you’ve ever seen any of those clips? He’s a different guy over there. He works like a regular guy. You know, but he’s still Hulk Hogan. I was very shocked to see that. So if he could have had that kind of match with Vader? Yeah, sign me up.”

