Arn Anderson On The Immediate Success Of AEW All In, Potentially Being On The Card

On the last episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about the ticket sales success of AEW All In on August 27 in the UK at Wembley Stadium after putting tickets on sale earlier this month, where they sold over 64,000 tickets. You can check out some highlights below:

On the success of the show: “A chance to really kick some ass. Even if you fill up half of that stadium, that’s a huge success. We’re shooting for all of it. Fill it up, every seat. You know, if there’s a lot of pluses, Never been there before. I’m a big fan of the first time. You only get one chance to do something for the first time. And those fans over there are incredible, so. Very excited about it.”

On potentially being part of the card with Wardlow: “No, my time in AEW, you know, even though it’s been sporadic, it’s been. It’s been great for me. It just has allowed me to just go back and. Being in control of my own self or my own character and having fun in the business and doing some things that I’m on board with that I like to do. Some that are my ideas. You know, and be creative again one last time. Who would have thought? At my age, you know, it’s not lost on me how blessed I am and how fortunate I am. And it’s a blessing.”

