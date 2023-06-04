Arn Anderson On The Importance Of AEW Collision, Excited For His New Book

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about the upcoming premiere of AEW Collision, which will feature the return of CM Punk on June 17 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On AEW Collision launch: “Well, it’s an exciting time for the business. It appears to me that you know a few changes, roster changes back and forth here have made it interesting. Now we have another show which will feature more talent that you haven’t been seeing hopefully and that’s going to be interesting. Just that Saturday night format is going to remind a lot of people about you know Saturday Night Wrestling and we’re excited about it and. The company. And the business entirely. I’m going through another growth spurt and that can’t be a bad thing.”

On his new book: “I haven’t been excited on this level. It’s a different kind of buzz. It’s just like Christmas Eve. You know what I mean? You’re getting something. You thought you knew what it was going to be, but until you sit down and look it over, you’re not sure. Hopefully, everybody that wants to get one. We’ll find it and find a place to get one, and yours will be first on the mailing list there buddy.”

