Arn Anderson Issues Statement on Passing of Ole Anderson

As previously reported, Ole Anderson passed away earlier this week at the age of 81. In a post on Twitter, Arn Anderson issued a statement, paying tribute to his former tag partner and kayfabe brother.

He wrote: “Each one of us starts dying the moment we are born. Some of us live long fruitful lives, some die too soon. All I have been able to figure out in my 65 years is to treat people how you want to be treated and if they teach you anything, be grateful for that.

Ole Anderson was brutally honest when it came to how he felt about life and wrestling. He gave me the rub of a lifetime, taking Gene’s spot in the Minnesota Wrecking Crew. The 4 Horsemen followed, and we know how that went. He was a mentor to me without meaning to be. I studied and will teach my son some Ole-isms.

To his family and people that loved him, we grieve with you. To those who thought Ole was too ornery to die, 81 is a full life.

RIP Rock