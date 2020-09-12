Arn Anderson On His Favorite John Cena Opponents, Why The New Day Connect With Wrestling Fans

In the most recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson discussed his favorite John Cena opponents, why The New Day connect with wrestling fans, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Arn Anderson on his favorite John Cena opponents: “I think Randy [Orton] is a good pick. The fact they came along at the same time and had parallel careers. I think they always made for a great match. Seth Rollins can have a great match with anybody. I don’t think he gets enough credit. He’s like a lot of talent – he gets so good that it’s never of a question of if Seth is gonna be on tonight or not. He’s never not on. He’s so good all the time that you almost take it for granted. It’s like AJ Styles. They’re so good that you just expect it out of them. If they have one stumble step in a match, you would go ‘Damn, what happened?’ You would actually notice it because everything else is flawless. I would probably say those two are you leading candidates.”

On The New Day in 2015 and why they connect with wrestling fans: “When they came through the curtain, you were gonna have fun. Xavier Woods can no more play a trombone than I can or my dog can. Some of the sounds that came out of that were horrifying, and that was part of the entertainment. Big E – an 800 or 900-pound squatter. Kofi Kingston – just a superstar waiting to happen. And this combination of those guys – here’s one of the intangibles that you can spot or I can spot or some of the fans can spot. When it’s very real, you see it. Those guys love each other, and they love being partners, and they love performing, and they are having the time of their life. And that comes through. That’s something you can’t fake, and that’s something that you can’t pretend to be doing. Those guys really are a team. They care about each other, and the bond they have is just there. You know it talking to them, and you know it watching them perform. That’s the reason those guys got over.”

