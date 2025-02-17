Arn Anderson Recalls Lex Luger’s Surprise WCW Return On First-Ever Nitro

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about Lex Luger’s surprise WCW return on the first-ever Monday Nitro and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Lex Luger’s surprise WCW return: “Nobody was on WWF and then WCW the next week, nobody. Because they had 90-day rollovers in a lot of contracts. Apparently, Lex did not, they let his lapse. And it was just one of those things that, ‘Oh s**t. Wonder why somebody didn’t catch that?’ Because I mean, Lex was a big star. And when he walked out on that TV, it changed everything.”

On it being kept a surprise: “I love surprises. Because — you know why? It plays into good storytelling. And good storytelling is and will always be what draws money. Anybody can go up there and knock each other down for 20 minutes and beat the crap out of each other. But it’s the storytelling, the story. What — okay, I’m mad at you, but why? What is it? And those types of things are what keep our family intact — that means wrestling fans, wrestlers, production, and people — having that common thread of story. It just makes you feel something for the guys involved…It was a surprise to me too. And in those days, guys were professional and they kept it quiet. And a lot of times we would keep them, not even in the building. They would be next door at a hotel or somewhere where they wouldn’t — there was no chance of anybody seeing them. So it was really a true surprise.”

