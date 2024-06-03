Arn Anderson, Mark Henry & More Removed From AEW Roster Page

AEW has officially removed four people from their roster page including Arn Anderson, Mark Henry and more. The website no longer lists Anderson, Henry, Jake Hager and Paige VanZant.

Anderson and Henry had previously said that their AEW deals were coming up and they would not be re-signing. It was reported that Hager was also not re-signing with the company last week.

VanZant was reported by the Wrestling Observer as being done with the company back in late April.