Arn Anderson On Matt Hardy’s Injury At AEW All Out, His Message To Young Talent About Toning Down Number Of Dangerous Moves

In a recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson discussed Matt Hardy’s injury at AEW All Out, his message to younger talent about the future of the business, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Arn Anderson on Matt Hardy’s injury at AEW All Out: “I didn’t get to see the show [live]. I woke up the next morning and I was pulling up everything I could online and getting the reports and all that. I did see that was something that went awry. I’ll say this and I’m not gonna assess blame anywhere because we all go into this business with open eyes and things happen and accidents happen and there’s a number of things that can go south in this business. It’s a tough, dangerous way to make a living.”

On his message to young talent about toning down the number of dangerous moves: “I am gonna make a statement to all the young talent out there. This business is in your lap, it’s in your hands, it’s in your control. It is up to you to keep each other safe and when you are putting matches together and coming up with ideas, guys, you’re taking it to a level – I’ve seen a lot of near misses a lot of times, situations where guys are almost doing headers into the mat. The business has gotten more and more dangerous and it’s in your hands to fix it. You’ve gotta reel it in, you’ve gotta figure out a way to have a match and have an exciting match without some of these very, very dangerous moves being implemented. You’ve gotta dial it back. Nobody can dial it back but you. And I’m certainly not saying put a cap on the excitement of what we do in this business. But there are so many things that can happen – being sweaty, slipping, your grip slipping, inexperience, being green, not actually knowing what you’re doing and picturing something in your head and the two of you agree on it – and finding out that whether it’s physics or its the temperature of the building or somebody spilled something there on the floor that no one saw before you dive out on the floor and you hit the slick surface and blow a knee out or whatever the case may be. Gravity has a lot to do with what we do.

“You’ve gotta reel our product in a little bit and make it safer for everyone involved. I’m just scared to death – this young generation are balls to the wall to number one, please our audience, please each other, and hopefully please our boss. But I don’t think our boss would ever ask you to go through the curtain and put yourself in danger or put yourself in a position where you might be injured or crippled for life. He’s just not that kind of person. It’s up to us collectively to reel this thing in or we’re gonna see, dare I say, worse injuries and possibly down the road, somebody being crippled for life. And nobody wants to see that. I put that burden and responsibility on the talent. They’re the ones that can fix it.”

