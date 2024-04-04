Arn Anderson On Naming Evolution What’s Missing From Today’s Wrestling

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about what’s missing in today’s wrestling, coming up with the Evolution name, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he likes to give fans what they want when they want it or booking something to make them wait: “I’m not all hopped up about a guy winning in his hometown. I mean, that’s not as important as giving the audience what they need for that piece of the angle that you have going. It doesn’t matter if you’re in Timbuktu, you know. When it goes down, if you’re following TV, and you’re building a match, or you’re building a talent, that’s the most important thing that — if you want to give the audience, I still believe this.

“If you want to give the audience what they want? Give them some world-class storytelling. Give them some mystery, because nowadays there are a lot of very, very talented athletic guys, they can all do stuff that takes your breath. There’s not a lot of guys that can week to week, episode to episode tell you a story and have you hanging by your fingernails on the edge of the cliff. That to me is what is missing in the product across the board. Give me something story-wise that I cannot wait for.”

On coming up with the name for the Evolution group: “Yeah, I knew that was going to work. And you know, we’re all put to task one day. I think it was Stephanie [McMahon], she said, ‘You know, we’re gonna put these guys together.’ It was in a, like a production meeting. She said, ‘I want to challenge you guys to come up with a name for them.’

“And I’m thinking, ‘Okay, you’ve got [Ric] Flair from yesteryear, you’ve got Hunter [Triple H] from now. And then you got Randy [Orton] and Batista for the future.’ So that’s the evolution of the business. And that’s — I came up with it, tyhey liked it, they went with it, and it fit those guys absolutely perfect. Really easy to explain why they’re called Evolution. There’s the evolution of the business over the last 35 years, whatever it may be.”

