Arn Anderson On Nia Jax Injuring Opponents, Similarities With Vader, Working With Kevin Owens In WWE

In a recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson discussed Nia Jax injuring opponents, working with Kevin Owens in WWE, and much more. You can read Arn Anderson’s comments below.

Arn Anderson on why Kevin Owens should’ve been a babyface from the start in WWE: “As far as someone getting out of their own way, I will say this, because I hope that it’s gotten better. I think Kevin Owens, when he first got there, I think should have been used right out of the get-go as a babyface, not a heel. Forget about the fact that he doesn’t have a world-class body and all that stuff. I just thought, once I saw that first night that he wrestled John Cena, [the fans] were soundly behind the guy. Maybe he’s kind of like me, he’s the everyday man. He’s just got a lot more skills and a lot more high-tech skills. But there were a lot of times, and I’ve told Kevin this, he was a pain in the ass arguing over trivial things that really didn’t matter. OK, we could do your idea, but how about this idea? They both work kind of, but this is just easier, and it would be a long-drawn-out discussion, and he and I’ve had this talk before. I hope he’s doing better. He’s been there a long time. He’s making a shit-pot of money I’m sure and good for him.”

On Nia Jax injuring opponents: “I can’t imagine she would hurt anybody purposely. I just don’t see that. I spoke to her many times and had a lot of her matches, had her on the road. If it’s anything, it’s just she doesn’t know her own strength. Let’s face it, she puts some torque on everything she does. It was like working with Vader sometimes, who was a big, strong son of a gun. If he was gonna do a moonsault on you, if he landed perfectly, it could’ve very well been Brad Armstrong that landed on you. If he was off a foot, buddy, it hurt, and you could get injured very easily because he was carrying a big frame. I think a lot of it has been the size difference between Nia and most of the girls and the strength factor. And the fact that it’s a rough business…..I don’t know how many of those injuries have been since we lost an audience versus when we had one, but that’s definitely a factor. If you don’t believe it, ask any talent the difference in going out into a cold arena and wrestling versus having a packed house and going out and wrestling.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit ARN with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.