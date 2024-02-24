On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about his experience of working with Dolph Ziggler (aka Nic Nemeth) in WWE. You can check out some highlights below:

Arn Anderson on Nic Nemeth:“Big fan, because he first and foremost knows the most important thing and the biggest responsibility of every performer that steps through the ropes. Number one, get the match over. If you get the match over, you’re ahead of the game. Then, depending on the outcome and results and hopes for results, you have the responsibility of getting your opponent over and yourself.

“So Dolph had that quality. He knew what his job was that night. And he could go out and he could cater to a guy’s strengths, cater to his weaknesses as far as say, ‘Let’s not do that.’ Longevity. He was a guy that didn’t get hurt very much, very durable. And brother, he would go out and the excitement that he brought to a match was, I thought, exceptional. I’m a big fan of Dolph Ziggler.”

On what Ziggler missed in WWE: “The only thing he was missing was the right guy pulling for him. When you have all the talent that he has and there’s something missing, you may look to see who’s who went to bat for him and who doesn’t. Because sometimes that can work for you, or against you. And I’ll leave it at that.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The ARN Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.