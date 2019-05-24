Arn Anderson Says He’s Not Angry About His WWE Departure

– Arn Anderson’s departure from WWE in February was the source of much speculation, and Anderson has now addressed some of it. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Anderson lightly touched on his exit during his stage show, noting that while he can’t go into detail about due to an NDA, he isn’t angry about the whole thing.

Anderson was reportedly let go after Alicia Fox worked a match at a house show intoxicated under his watch. While the Hall of Famer apparently didn’t know Fox was intoxicated, Anderson and Vince McMahon had tension between them for a while, and this was said to be the last straw.

Anderson said at Starrcast II, “I don’t want to be anywhere where I’m not wanted. Because after 37 years I think I deserve that.” He added that while he enjoyed the security of a WWE job, it was a difficult place to work.

411’s Jeffrey Harris will be at AEW Double or Nothing and Starrcast this weekend and will be providing live coverage all weekend long on our @411wrestling Twitter account so be sure to follow us if you aren’t already!